Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
