Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

