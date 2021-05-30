Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.50

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 165110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMUK. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.