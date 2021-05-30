Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 57,767 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

