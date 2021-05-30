Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $33.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

VITL opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $850.85 million and a P/E ratio of 81.89. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

