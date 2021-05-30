Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vitru will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.