Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) PT Raised to GBX 166 at Berenberg Bank

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) in a report released on Sunday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.75% from the stock’s current price.

Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. Vivo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

In other news, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Also, insider Temitope Lawani sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

