VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.880-6.880 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.73. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.57.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.