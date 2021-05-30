Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,908,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $793,431. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.