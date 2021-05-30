Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

WNC stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Wabash National has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 351.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 116.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 746.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

