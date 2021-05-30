Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $175.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.