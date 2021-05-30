Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00308433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00853516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

