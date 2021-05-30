Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 68,817 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of WEX worth $137,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.01. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,080 shares of company stock valued at $39,019,420 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

