Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $115.51 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $115,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

