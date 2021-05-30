Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $304.58 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650,748 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $304,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

