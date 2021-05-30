Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $377.15 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 5.49% of Freshpet worth $377,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.28 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.