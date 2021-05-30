Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $232,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,358.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,489.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $830.95 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.