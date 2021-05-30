Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 20,981 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $164,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

