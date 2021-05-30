Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 4,612 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.95% of Morningstar worth $188,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $235.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,620 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.42, for a total transaction of $2,619,380.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,817,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,860,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 871 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $205,303.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,651,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,318,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,249 shares of company stock worth $48,066,779. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.