Wells Fargo & Company Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $115.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.62.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.