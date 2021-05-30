WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

WYY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.23. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at $500,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

