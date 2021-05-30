William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

