Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

