Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

