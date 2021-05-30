Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,538 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

