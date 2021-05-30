Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $82.49 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

