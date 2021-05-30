Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

