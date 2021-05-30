Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,990 shares of company stock worth $323,988 and sold 11,700 shares worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

