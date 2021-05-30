Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $320,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.38. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.03 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

