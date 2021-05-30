Wolfe Research Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Wolfe Research reissued their underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIDE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

