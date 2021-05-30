World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

