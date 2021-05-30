World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

