World Asset Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.