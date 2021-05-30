World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.