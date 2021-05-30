World Asset Management Inc Sells 228 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,336,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

