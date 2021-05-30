World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,585 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.