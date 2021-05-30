Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,072,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after buying an additional 232,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $144.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.