Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 797,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

