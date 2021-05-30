Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 13,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,247,000.

SPEM stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

