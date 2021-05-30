Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 64,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 312,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 97,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 32,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

