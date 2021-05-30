Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of STX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

