Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,079 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 102,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

