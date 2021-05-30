Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 540 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,355,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $139.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.83. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

