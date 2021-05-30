Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 673 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $112.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

