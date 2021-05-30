Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 799 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $139.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.