XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

XPeng stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 9,713,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,707,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.12.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

