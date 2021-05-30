XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
XPeng stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 9,713,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,707,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
