Xponance Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,450,000 after acquiring an additional 98,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $468.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.47 and a 200-day moving average of $432.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

