Xponance Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $365.87 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day moving average is $316.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.