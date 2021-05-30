Xponance Inc. Has $8.38 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

