Xponance Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $256.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $163.14 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

