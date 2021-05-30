Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $697,439.04 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:YELP opened at $40.11 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -267.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

